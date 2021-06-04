Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $58.38 on Friday. Ciena has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Get Ciena alerts:

CIEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $136,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,048,922 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.