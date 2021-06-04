Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Shares Down 0%

Shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) traded down 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $105.34 and last traded at $105.34. 7,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 4,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.35.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.58.

Prosus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PROSF)

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.