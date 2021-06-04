Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Shares Down 10.3%

Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) fell 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13. 2,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 9,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Source Energy Services from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

