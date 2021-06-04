Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 (NYSE:CHAQ) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. (NYSE:CHAQ) shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06. 160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 57,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 stock. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. (NYSE:CHAQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 3.25% of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

