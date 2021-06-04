SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $16.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.74. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. SecureWorks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.