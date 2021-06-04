Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Five Below had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis.

FIVE stock opened at $177.87 on Friday. Five Below has a one year low of $96.61 and a one year high of $205.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 81.59, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.45.

Get Five Below alerts:

In other news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.