Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $335 million-$341 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $333.77 million.

Shares of JAMF opened at $36.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.46.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

JAMF has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Jamf in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other Jamf news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 20,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $718,888.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 174,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,130,258.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $3,147,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,033.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,197 shares of company stock valued at $8,041,994 in the last quarter.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

