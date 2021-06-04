Affimed Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 637 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 749% compared to the typical daily volume of 75 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Affimed by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Affimed by 338.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,057,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 816,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Affimed by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,285,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,708 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Affimed by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 653,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 183,962 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Affimed by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 770,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 253,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Affimed alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $8.22 on Friday. Affimed has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.30. The company has a market cap of $807.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 2.72.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.15). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 87.56% and a negative net margin of 144.10%. On average, analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFMD. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.