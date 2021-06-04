Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.
CEV stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.42. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $14.05.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
