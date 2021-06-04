Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 63,105 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total value of $20,805,087.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Friday, May 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 74,969 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.56, for a total value of $24,781,752.64.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $17,259,250.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.75, for a total value of $16,745,425.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.81, for a total value of $16,537,787.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $16,533,044.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total value of $15,910,130.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $20,944,000.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $21,800,120.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.14, for a total value of $22,041,520.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $21,599,520.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $326.04 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $333.78. The company has a market cap of $924.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $311.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. F M Investments LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.