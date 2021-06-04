Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

OTCMKTS:VABK opened at $33.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.70. Virginia National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other news, Director Kevin T. Carter sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $49,941.00. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that providesa range of commercial banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

