Seedify.fund (SFUND) Achieves Market Cap of $9.09 Million

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00005034 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Seedify.fund has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Seedify.fund has a market capitalization of $9.09 million and $1.34 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00066303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.87 or 0.00296693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.00239376 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.58 or 0.01080771 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,797.61 or 1.00280666 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

