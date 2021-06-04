ZelaaPayAE One Day Trading Volume Hits $164,235.00 (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. In the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded up 82.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a total market capitalization of $544,682.38 and approximately $164,235.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008644 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00011074 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000201 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000038 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001037 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Profile

ZelaaPayAE (CRYPTO:ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelaaPayAE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelaaPayAE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

