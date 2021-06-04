Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) recently:

6/2/2021 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

6/1/2021 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $190.00 to $196.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $199.00 to $201.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $176.00 to $178.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

4/14/2021 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

Shares of ASND stock opened at $130.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.19. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $119.11 and a 52 week high of $183.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $149,190,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,412,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,408,000 after purchasing an additional 546,890 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,046,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,323,000 after purchasing an additional 279,363 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 547.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 302,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,975,000 after purchasing an additional 255,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 505,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,105,000 after purchasing an additional 168,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

