Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Xperi stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. Xperi has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Xperi had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.78 million. Equities analysts expect that Xperi will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

In other Xperi news, CRO Matthew Milne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 206,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Xperi by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Xperi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

