AllSafe (ASAFE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $146.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $318,668.11 and $146.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

