State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 3,235 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in L Brands were worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in L Brands by 4,818.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LB stock opened at $66.07 on Friday. L Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $71.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.76.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 116.72% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. MKM Partners increased their price target on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

