Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 1,505 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 204,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 55,065 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 443.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 100,750 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $800,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

