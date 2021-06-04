Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Booking by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Booking by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Booking by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,295.81 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,532.83 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The company has a market capitalization of $94.25 billion, a PE ratio of 134.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,359.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

