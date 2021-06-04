Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $309,000 Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

ZTS opened at $173.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.45. The company has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.40 and a 12 month high of $178.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

