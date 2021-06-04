ION Acquisition Corp 2 (NYSE:IACB) Trading Up 0.6%

ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. (NYSE:IACB)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 2,543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 51,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

About ION Acquisition Corp 2 (NYSE:IACB)

ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

