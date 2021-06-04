Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) Shares Up 0.5%

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.77. 680 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 24,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Company Profile (NYSE:SNII)

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

