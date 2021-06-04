PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Shares Up 5.6%

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.61. 4,963 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 6,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PT XL Axiata Tbk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTXKY)

PT XL Axiata Tbk provides telecommunication, telecommunications network, and multimedia services for consumers and businesses in Indonesia. The company offers cellular mobile and closed fixed network, Internet service provider, voice over Internet protocol, content provider, money remitter service, e-money issuance services, and Internet interconnection services.

