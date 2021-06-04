Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) Shares Down 2.4%

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW)’s share price fell 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.54. 160,164 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 438,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for use in the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

