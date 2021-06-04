Rewardiqa (REW) Market Cap Achieves $6.01 Million

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. Rewardiqa has a total market cap of $6.01 million and $374,079.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. One Rewardiqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001637 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.86 or 0.00593109 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000359 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000560 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000111 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REW is a coin. It was first traded on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

