Xponance Inc. Buys 2,533 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 3,725.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $25.15 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $25.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 73.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.