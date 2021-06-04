101 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Acquired by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. Meridian Management Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 460.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 4,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $817,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIA stock opened at $346.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $249.10 and a 12-month high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

