Xponance Inc. Reduces Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,811,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,146 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Textron by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,689,000 after purchasing an additional 794,825 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $633,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Textron by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,141,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,163,000 after purchasing an additional 579,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Textron by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $384,280,000 after purchasing an additional 545,155 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $68.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.69. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $69.62.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Textron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

