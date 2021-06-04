Xponance Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $34.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 124.39 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $36.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.78.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

