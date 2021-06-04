17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) versus OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) Critical Comparison

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) and OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and OneSmart International Education Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 17 Education & Technology Group $198.37 million 4.73 -$205.35 million ($17.12) -0.29 OneSmart International Education Group $502.22 million 0.51 -$106.58 million ($0.54) -2.96

OneSmart International Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than 17 Education & Technology Group. OneSmart International Education Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 17 Education & Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and OneSmart International Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 17 Education & Technology Group N/A N/A N/A OneSmart International Education Group -27.69% -223.48% -10.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.7% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of OneSmart International Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of OneSmart International Education Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for 17 Education & Technology Group and OneSmart International Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 17 Education & Technology Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 OneSmart International Education Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

17 Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus target price of $5.30, suggesting a potential upside of 8.38%. Given 17 Education & Technology Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe 17 Education & Technology Group is more favorable than OneSmart International Education Group.

Summary

17 Education & Technology Group beats OneSmart International Education Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

OneSmart International Education Group Company Profile

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for the students of kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers premium tutoring services for exam preparation under OneSmart VIP brand; young children services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. It also provides online education courses under the OneSmart Online brand to existing student base from OneSmart VIP, HappyMath, and FasTrack English. As of August 31, 2020, the company operated a network of 480 learning centers across 40 cities in China. The company was formerly known as OneSmart Education Group Limited. OneSmart International Education Group Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

