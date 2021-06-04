Financial Contrast: Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) vs. GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) and GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Kering alerts:

0.2% of Kering shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of GoHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 33.3% of GoHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kering and GoHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kering 0 3 9 0 2.75 GoHealth 0 1 11 0 2.92

GoHealth has a consensus price target of $20.40, suggesting a potential upside of 81.17%. Given GoHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GoHealth is more favorable than Kering.

Profitability

This table compares Kering and GoHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kering N/A N/A N/A GoHealth -2.70% 13.15% 8.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kering and GoHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kering $14.96 billion 7.53 $2.46 billion $1.80 50.04 GoHealth $877.35 million 4.12 -$44.27 million $2.51 4.49

Kering has higher revenue and earnings than GoHealth. GoHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kering, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GoHealth beats Kering on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women. It also provides perfumes and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Girard-Perregaux, Ulysse Nardin, and Kering Eyewear branded products. It sells its products through department stores, multi-brand stores, and franchise stores, as well as e-commerce sites. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 1,433 stores. Kering SA sells its products in the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPR SA and changed its name to Kering SA in June 2013. Kering SA was founded in 1963 and is based in Paris, France.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc. operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs. Its products include Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare Special Needs Plans; and IFP, dental plans, vision plans, and other ancillary plans to individuals. The company sells its products through carrier and online platform, as well as independent and external agencies. GoHealth, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.