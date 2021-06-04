Xponance Inc. Trims Holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in J2 Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $126.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.99. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $135.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,778.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

