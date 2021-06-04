Shell Asset Management Co. Takes $115,000 Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 518.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

LI opened at $24.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08. Li Auto Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.00.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

LI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

