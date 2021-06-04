GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,928 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Intel were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

