TheStreet Lowers Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) to D+

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FLNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fluent in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Fluent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Fluent alerts:

Shares of Fluent stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $223.30 million, a P/E ratio of -47.58 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Fluent has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $8.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.77 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fluent will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Fluent by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 18,087 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Fluent by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 23,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fluent by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 41,186 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Fluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,894,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fluent by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 61,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.