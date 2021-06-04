Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Lowered to “D” at TheStreet

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GWRE. Citigroup cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.56.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $101.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $331,635.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,101.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $85,490.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

