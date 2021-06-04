Xponance Inc. Has $618,000 Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,346,000 after purchasing an additional 55,886 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,536,000 after buying an additional 426,446 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 7.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 201,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,697,000 after buying an additional 13,843 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $81.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.91. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $45.82 and a one year high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,261,267. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,315,080 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.36.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

