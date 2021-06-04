Theodore Shasta Sells 5,703 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Stock

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Director Theodore Shasta sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $57,315.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Theodore Shasta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Theodore Shasta sold 20,696 shares of MBIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $206,960.00.

MBI opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.09. MBIA Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.77.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($1.84). MBIA had a negative net margin of 97.50% and a negative return on equity of 133.70%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MBIA in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MBIA by 32.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MBIA in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of MBIA in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MBIA in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

