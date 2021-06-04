Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) EVP Sells $114,120.27 in Stock

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $114,120.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,142.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $18.56 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.35 million, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 126.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XENE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $612,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 751,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after purchasing an additional 64,253 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 761,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,622,000 after purchasing an additional 288,022 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

