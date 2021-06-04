Ann F. Hackett Sells 1,346 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Stock

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE FBHS opened at $101.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.99.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15,706.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

