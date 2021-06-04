Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.63

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.63 and last traded at $64.87, with a volume of 11456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.34.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.76 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.67.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $1,117,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 583,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,025,633.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $216,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,908,134.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,346 shares of company stock worth $22,692,251 in the last ninety days. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Progyny by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

