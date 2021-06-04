STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) versus Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Head to Head Survey

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) and Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for STMicroelectronics and Summit Wireless Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STMicroelectronics 0 4 9 0 2.69 Summit Wireless Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus target price of $49.33, indicating a potential upside of 35.75%. Summit Wireless Technologies has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 39.23%. Given Summit Wireless Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Summit Wireless Technologies is more favorable than STMicroelectronics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Summit Wireless Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STMicroelectronics $10.22 billion 3.24 $1.11 billion $1.21 30.03 Summit Wireless Technologies $2.40 million 19.16 -$12.70 million ($2.47) -1.67

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Wireless Technologies. Summit Wireless Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STMicroelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

STMicroelectronics has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Wireless Technologies has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Summit Wireless Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STMicroelectronics 11.61% 16.00% 9.26% Summit Wireless Technologies -423.93% -139.67% -97.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.5% of STMicroelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

STMicroelectronics beats Summit Wireless Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products. The Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group segment provides industrial application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and application-specific standard products (ASSPs); general purpose analog products; custom analog ICs; wireless charging solutions; galvanic isolated gate drivers; low and high voltage amplifiers, comparators, and current-sense amplifiers; MasterGaN, a solution that integrates a silicon driver and GaN power transistors in a single package; wireline and wireless connectivity ICs; touch screen controllers; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) products, including sensors or actuators; and optical sensing solutions. The Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segment offers general purpose and secure microcontrollers; radio frequency (RF) and electrically erasable programmable read-only memories; and RF, digital, and mixed-signal ASICs. It also provides assembly and other services. The company sells its products through distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. STMicroelectronics N.V. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc., a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells modules and integrated circuits for home entertainment and wireless audio market in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc. and changed its name to Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. in September 2018. Summit Semiconductor, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

