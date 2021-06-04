HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 977 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 27.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 12.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,747.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4,875.61. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,050.00 and a twelve month high of $5,308.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.01.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $44.96 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NVR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,273.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

