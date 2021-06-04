Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CSGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 target price (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $941.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $836.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 142.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $643.98 and a 1-year high of $952.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $859.50. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $6,515,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,792 shares of company stock worth $29,631,818. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.