Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $258.74 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.57.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

