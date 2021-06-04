Forsta AP Fonden Raises Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,200 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HBAN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.85.

In related news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.72. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

