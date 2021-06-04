Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 92,931 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 39.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 92,931 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $53,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.44.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LMT stock opened at $387.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $383.18. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $107.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

