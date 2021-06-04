Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at $844,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 50.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at $4,294,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 374.3% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.57.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,913 shares of company stock worth $18,251,648 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZBRA stock opened at $506.04 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $244.32 and a twelve month high of $518.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $491.88.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

