Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 210,640 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $56,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

ALL opened at $136.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.53. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

