Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,528,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,735,751 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.85% of Brixmor Property Group worth $51,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 42,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 21,840 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $376,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,429,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 202,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 16,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 743,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,298,000 after buying an additional 28,314 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $206,400.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $636,800. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.71.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.50%.

BRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

